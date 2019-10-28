MONICA’S FITNESS MONDAYS: Getting started down the fitness path

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Let’s face it: getting fit and staying fit is hard.

Each year, nearly 60 percent of people say they want to lose weight, be healthier or work out as a New Year’s resolution.

Sadly, studies show that 20 percent of people fall off the fitness wagon by the end of the first week.

If you think about it, we’re not setting ourselves up for success. Binging on anything and everything from Halloween to Christmas puts you in a bad place to realistically turn the page on the calendar and suddenly make fitness a priority.

This year, I have decided not to wait until January and becoming another fitness failure. I am taking the holidays head-on and I am inviting you on a fitness journey with me starting this week.

Each Monday, here on nbc4i.com I will be bringing you motivation with my personal trainer Billy Moritz. It’ll be a simple tip and exercise with modifications for all levels.

I’ll also be taking you through my workouts and thoughts throughout the week. My ultimate goal is to lose 10 pounds and keep it off.

Let’s see if I can do it and maybe you can join me.

Watch the video for this week’s tips from Billy on getting started and staying motivated. Plus an exercise that can be done just about anywhere with little to no “equipment.”

Remember to check in here each Monday as well as the NBC 4 Facebook and Instagram pages for updates and tips.