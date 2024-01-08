COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first Ohio State athlete has officially earned a spot on an Olympic team for the upcoming Paris Games this summer.

Buckeyes air pistol shooter Katelyn Abeln has earned a spot on Team USA for Paris 2024 after her performance at the American trials over the past weekend. Abeln will compete in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event after qualifying in second place and earning the Olympic spot in a tiebreaker for more center shots.

She is a graduate student from Douglasville, Georgia and has been part of Ohio State’s pistol team dynasty. Abeln has been a major factor in the Buckeyes three consecutive pistol national championships and last year won multiple events in the NCAA Championships.

Abeln has also been named a first team All-American and academic All-Big Ten multiple times while competing and winning medals at numerous national and world junior events. She graduated at OSU with a degree in public health.

Air pistol is one of three shooting disciplines at the Olympics with rifle and shotguns events also included in the program. 10m air pistol is one of two women’s pistol events at the Olympics alongside 25m pistol. There is also a mixed 10m air pistol event where Abeln could be part of with Team USA.

She will compete during the first weekend of the games with 10m air pistol qualifying on July 27 and the finals on July 28. An American woman has never medaled in the event. The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on July 24 with the opening ceremony on July 26 exclusively on NBC4.