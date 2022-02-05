WATCH: American Nick Page finishes fifth in moguls
USA’s Nick Page, 19, made the moguls super final at his first Olympics and took fifth place.
ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 03: Nick Page of Team United States competes during the Men’s Freestyle Skiing Moguls Qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 03, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)