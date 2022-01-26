COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Curling is quickly becoming one of the most popular sports in the Winter Olympics, and for the second year in a row, the U.S. men’s team is being outfitted by a Columbus business.

On the surface, it seems like an odd pairing. A Short North business partnering with the U.S. curling team. But it’s not as weird as it thinks.

Nate DeMars is the owner of Pursuit, a menswear shop in the Short North. He grew up near Duluth, Minnesota, the epicenter of all things USA Curling. He also went to school with John Shuster, the now 5-time Olympian, and Skip of Team Shuster.

Four years ago, Pursuit and Team Shuster collaborated on suits that the team could wear in Pyeongchang before matches. What seemed like just a cool thing turned into gold, as in a gold medal when Team Shuster shocked the world in what some deemed the “Mira-curl on Ice”.

So to no surprise, Pursuit is at it again. This year’s suits are slick, and no detail was spared. The inside of the jackets includes the Team Shuster logo and the socks complete with the curling target.

“We don’t do many of these things but when we do them, they’re special and these guys more than have lived up to their end of the partnership with just how incredible the last four years have been,” DeMars said.

“That’s why this partnership with Nate and Pursuit is just one of those things. That’s just what curlers do,” Shuster said. “Just kind of form these bonds and friendships and networking at a curling club because that’s just what our sport is and you grow this friendship around the world.”

The suits may have been the good luck charm in Pyeongchang when Team Shuster won the first ever gold medal for the U.S. in the sport of curling. As the saying goes, “you look good, you feel good. You feel good, you play good.”