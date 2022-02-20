The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are in the books and it was another successful games for the United States of America.

The athletes of Team USA were able to earn 25 medals over the course of these past two weeks with eight of them gold.

The medal tally for the U.S. placed them fifth in the rankings in total medals with Norway topping the table with 37, including 16 gold.

With 25 medals in Beijing, Team USA did beat its 23 total medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. The most medals won by the Americans at a Winter Games is 37 in Vancouver.

Here are all the American athletes who struck gold, silver, or bronze in Beijing, with some looking towards the 2026 Olympics in Milan-Cortina to make more Olympic history.

FREESTYLE SKIING (8 MEDALS)

GOLD: 2 (Alex Hall – Men’s Slopestyle, Mixed Team Aerials)

SILVER: 4 (Jaelin Kauf – Women’s Moguls, David Wise – Men’s Halfpipe, Nick Goepper – Men’s Slopestyle, Colby Stevenson – Men’s Big Air)

BRONZE: 2 (Megan Nick – Women’s Aerials, Alex Ferreira – Men’s Halfpipe)

SNOWBOARDING (4 MEDALS)

GOLD: 3 (Chloe Kim – Women’s Halfpipe, Lindsey Jacobellis – Women’s Snowboard Cross, Lindsey Jacobellis/Nick Baumgartner – Mixed Team Snowboard Cross)

SILVER: 1 (Julia Marino – Women’s Slopestyle)

BOBSLED (3 MEDALS)

GOLD: 1 (Kaillie Humphries – Women’s Monobob)

SILVER: 1 (Elana Meyers Taylor – Women’s Monobob)

BRONZE: 1 (Elana Meyers Taylor/Sylvia Hoffman – Two-Woman)

FIGURE SKATING (3 MEDALS)

GOLD: 1 (Nathan Chen – Men’s Singles)

SILVER: 1 (Team Event)

BRONZE: 1 (Maddison Hubbell/Zach Donahue – Ice Dancing)

SPEED SKATING (3 MEDALS)

GOLD: 1 (Erin Jackson – Women’s 500m)

BRONZE: 2 (Brittany Bowe – Women’s 1000m, Men’s Team Pursuit)

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING (2 MEDALS)

SILVER: 1 (Jessie Diggins – Women’s 30km Mass Start)

BRONZE: 1 (Jessie Diggins – Women’s Individual Sprint)

ALPINE SKIING (1 MEDAL)

SILVER: 1 (Ryan Cochran-Siegle – Men’s Super-G)

ICE HOCKEY (1 MEDAL)

SILVER: 1 (Women’s Team)