COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s week two of the Winter Olympics and the U.S. men’s curling team is still working to defend its gold medal.

The Columbus Curling Club said it’s seeing a boost in membership while curling takes center stage at the games.

After the U.S. men won the gold medal for the first time in the 2018 games, organizers at the club said they saw 1,400 people come through the club during a three-week span to learn the sport. This year, they expect even more as the club tries to keep up with the growing interest in the unique sport.

“The neat thing about curling is really all ages, all skill levels, all athletic abilities can find a way to fit into this sport,” said Nic Sanders with the Columbus Curling Club.

As the top curlers in the world compete at the Winter Games, the Columbus Curling Club has become a popular destination for local athletes eager to learn the sport.

“We saw an immediate bump in our membership of 25 percent right after they won the Olympic gold medal,” Sanders said.

Fast forward to 2022 and the all-member funded club is now in search of a new facility to meet the demand of local curlers.