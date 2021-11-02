CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — While most American teenagers do their learning in a classroom, some teenage Olympic hopefuls do all of their learning on the slopes.

For Quinn Dehlinger, that meant the snow at Perfect North Slopes in southeast Indiana.

“There we did slopestyle. We did rails and jumps. Learned how to flip. Learned a little bit of air awareness,” said Quinn.

It was at Perfect North where Quinn was recruited to join the U.S. Aerials team. That meant moving to Lake Placid, NY at age 13, hundreds of miles away from his hometown in Cincinnati. But that move has paid off. Six years later, he’s now training in Park City, UT in his third year on the national team.

“As a young guy on the team, it means I always have to push the older athletes to make sure they don’t get comfortable in their positions,” said Quinn.

And for Quinn, it means pushing himself to new heights. Last year was his first full World Cup season jumping on the triple, a big step up from the smaller ramps.

“What really makes the difference in speed,” said Quinn. “The amount of speed you’re going into the triple lift is just mind-boggling. It’s intimidating. So when you’re at the top of the triple on snow, it definitely gets your heart racing.”

Being just 19 years old, Quinn expects to have multiple chances to make the Olympics. But there’s no time like the present to qualify for his first Games.

“The far out goal has been 2026,” said Quinn. “That’s where I’ll be in my prime and I know that’s where I’ll have my best shot to bring home a medal. So that’s what I truly have my eyes on but I’m going to try and do the best job I can this season and we’ll see how I do and if the results hold, and hopefully I’ll qualify for the 2022 Games.”

The first of six World Cup events is next month in Finland. Quinn’s results in those events will determine if he makes the Olympic team or not.